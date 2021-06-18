UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs Police To Recover Minor Girl By Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:31 PM

Islamabad High Court directs police to recover minor girl by Monday

Expressing displeasure with Islamabad Police for failing to comply the court orders, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the federal police to produce the minor girl after recovering till June 21, in a dispute related to her custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Expressing displeasure with Islamabad Police for failing to comply the court orders, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Federal police to produce the minor girl after recovering till June 21, in a dispute related to her custody.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, expressed sever annoyance with superintendent of police (saddar) Islamabad over non recovery of one month old girl on petition filed by her mother Yousman Tasawar.

Addressing the SP, the bench remarked that the whether the federal police was so incompetent as it couldn't even record a minor girl. What was the excuse the police have in this subject, Justice Farooq asked.

The court warned the police official to summon AIG in person if still the police failed to recover the girl by coming Monday. The hearing of the case then adjourned with above instructions.

