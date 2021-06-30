Islamabad High Court directs PWD DG to promote officials as per rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) director general (DG) to convene a meeting to promote employees as per rules.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition, filed by the PWD 22 officials seeking promotion to the next grade.

The court while disposing of the application directed the PWD DG to summon the departmental promotion committee's meeting and promote the officers as per rules.