Islamabad High Court Directs Respondents To Submit Replies Over Formation Of PMC Till November 18

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:03 PM

The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed the respondents to submit a response on petitions against dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and formation of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) till November 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed the respondents to submit a response on petitions against dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and formation of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) till November 18.

Islamabad High Court Justice Mohsin Akhtar kiyani heard the petitions against dissolution of PMDC and formation of Pakistan Medical Commission.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Babar Sattar counsel for the petitioner said that Presidential ordinances were passed in emergency situations while the aforementioned ordinance was issued after sidelining the Parliament and without any emergency.

He said that the Ministry of Health should tell that how the PMDC was dissolved in 48 hours and the PMC was established.

Babar Sattar said that permanent employees of PMDC removed from jobs under cover of ordinance.

The appointment of PMC members was also made against the rules, he added. He said that in doing so, the authorities did not bother to advertise in the newspaper.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan assured the court that no deployment will be made without advertisement of the post.

So far, no vacancies have been advertised for employment in the Pakistan Medical Commission, he added.

On which, the petitioner's counsel took the stand that no advertisement was given on the formation of Commission and appointment of its members.

The Attorney General requested time to submit the response which was approved by the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 18, ordering the parties to submit a response within a week.

