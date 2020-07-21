UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Directs To Ensure Recovery Of Senor Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Islamabad High Court directs to ensure recovery of senor journalist

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the respondents with directions to ensure recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the respondents with directions to ensure recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by Jan's brother Shahid Abbasi, seeking recovery of the journalist.

The court also directed the respondents to appear in person if they failed to recover Matiullah Jan.

The petition was moved through Barrister Jahangir Jandoon Advocate. Therepresentatives of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association were alsoin attendance during the proceeding.

