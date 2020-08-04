Islamabad High Court directs to re-issue promotion notification of doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Health to re-issue notification of promotion of doctors which was earlier withdrawn due to coronavirus spread.

The hearing was conducted by the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah in a petition of doctors for re-issuance of promotions' notification.

The counsel Rashid Hafeez appeared before the court on behalf of doctors and pleaded that such promotion notification should be re-issued after removing injunction against which the court asked the ministry of health officials for response.

The officials responded that there was no problem in re-issuance of such notification.

The court expressed anger over presence of doctors in the court and said that court has given clear directions that doctors presence in court was not necessary.

The court directed the ministry to submit report before the court after re-issuance of such notification and adjourned the hearing till September 2.