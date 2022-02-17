Islamabad High Court directs trial court to conclude Noor murder case in four weeks

A lower court of Islamabad hearing the notorious murder case of Noor Muqaddam, following the directions of Islamabad High Court to conclude the case within four weeks on Wednesday recorded the evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad hearing the notorious murder case of Noor Muqaddam, following the directions of Islamabad High Court to conclude the case within four weeks on Wednesday recorded the evidence.

The counsels of the prime accused Zahir Jaffer, and the three household workers Iftikhar (watchman), Jan Muhammad (gardener) and Jameel (cook) concluded the final arguments before the court.

Zahir's counsel Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain argued that his client is not involved in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

He argued that the police should have included other people present at the crime scene in the investigation, as Zahir had clearly said that when he gained conscious after the drug party, he came to know that Noor was murdered by someone among the participants of the drug party.

Moreover, the statement of one of the witnesses suggested that some persons were already present at the spot when he reached there, the lawyer added.

The lawyer also argued that Zahir and Noor were in a relationship and how could a lover behead his beloved.

This indicated that Noor's murderer could be any other person, but not Zahir.

Counsel for three household workers, Advocate Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti, while presenting the final arguments before the court, said that his clients played no role in murdering Noor.

They were employees of the Jaffer's house where Noor was treated as a family member owing to the fact that she was in an intimate relationship with Zahir.

The accusation of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime were false, as these three people were illiterate who didn't even know the location of police station or the way to approach the police via phone.

Additionally, a prosecution witness clearly said that murder weapon and other items were successfully recovered from the spot, the lawyer said, adding that if everything was recovered from the spot, then the accusation of erasing the testimony against Jan, Jameel, and Iftikhar became false again.

After the final arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani adjourned the hearing till February 21.