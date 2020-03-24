UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Dismiss Petition Filed Against Scrutiny Of NPC Members

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:17 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed against the scrutiny of National Press Club (NPC) members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed against the scrutiny of National Press Club (NPC) members.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the matter and declared such petition as non-maintainable.

The petition was filed by Asad Mehmood Kayani, the editor of Speed news against the scrutiny committee which terminated 414 members of NPC.

The former president NPC Shakil Qaraar and other representatives of journalist community appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, justice Gul Hassan asked why the matter was brought here as writ petition was not maintainable in such court.

He said that NPC was a private institution whereas a civil suit may be filed in lower courts, he remarked.

It may be recalled that the applicant had challenged the recent scrutiny of theNational Press Club in which the scrutiny committee terminated the membership414 press club members.

