Islamabad High Court dismiss petitions seeking disqualifications of Zardari, Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking disqualifications of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman and Usman Dar had filed a petition in January 2019, challenging Asif Ali Zardari's victory as MNA. Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry's victory as MNA was challenged by tv anchor Sami Ibrahim.

In separate judgments issued by IHC, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that as a judge, he did not claim supremacy over the elected representatives. The high standard of Sadiq and Amin did not exist for any office holder other than the elected representatives, he added.

He said that if 200,000 voters elect someone then why should an unelected judge disqualify them.

Political parties should settle their disputes outside of court, the judgement read.

It further stated that courts should not be involved in cases of disqualification of elected representatives in the public interest. The disqualification under Article 62(1)f had profound implications and the Parliament could form its own mechanism of self-accountability for the elected representatives, it added.

The judgments stated that Fawad Chaudhry and Asif Zardari had not been convicted by any court of law, the disqualification of both public representatives was sought on disputed facts and an investigation was required to determine the disputed facts.

"The people should have the power to decide who will represent them, only the people can decide who is 'Sadiq' (honest) and 'Amin' (trustworthy)," it added.