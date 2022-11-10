UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismiss Petitions Seeking Disqualifications Of Zardari, Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Islamabad High Court dismiss petitions seeking disqualifications of Zardari, Fawad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking disqualifications of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking disqualifications of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman and Usman Dar had filed a petition in January 2019, challenging Asif Ali Zardari's victory as MNA. Similarly, Fawad Chaudhry's victory as MNA was challenged by tv anchor Sami Ibrahim.

In separate judgments issued by IHC, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that as a judge, he did not claim supremacy over the elected representatives. The high standard of Sadiq and Amin did not exist for any office holder other than the elected representatives, he added.

He said that if 200,000 voters elect someone then why should an unelected judge disqualify them.

Political parties should settle their disputes outside of court, the judgement read.

It further stated that courts should not be involved in cases of disqualification of elected representatives in the public interest. The disqualification under Article 62(1)f had profound implications and the Parliament could form its own mechanism of self-accountability for the elected representatives, it added.

The judgments stated that Fawad Chaudhry and Asif Zardari had not been convicted by any court of law, the disqualification of both public representatives was sought on disputed facts and an investigation was required to determine the disputed facts.

"The people should have the power to decide who will represent them, only the people can decide who is 'Sadiq' (honest) and 'Amin' (trustworthy)," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament January 2019 Islamabad High Court TV Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Norway to Donate $147Mln to UK-Led Fund for Ukrain ..

Norway to Donate $147Mln to UK-Led Fund for Ukraine - Defense Minister

53 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist killed in the limits of Raja Jang pol ..

Motorcyclist killed in the limits of Raja Jang police station Kasur

54 seconds ago
 FSC directs NADRA to submit report on definition o ..

FSC directs NADRA to submit report on definition of transgender, procedure for i ..

55 seconds ago
 JUI-F chief urges observance of 'Thanksgiving Day' ..

JUI-F chief urges observance of 'Thanksgiving Day' tomorrow for proceeding towar ..

57 seconds ago
 Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Traini ..

Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Training Course - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago
 MNA seeks House to amend constitutional clause all ..

MNA seeks House to amend constitutional clause allowing elections on multiple se ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.