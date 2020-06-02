Islamabad High Court dismissed bail petition of Anwar Majeed

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a bail petition of Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a bail petition of Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed in fake accounts references.

The court termed that the accused was not entitled for such a relief as he had not been appeared before trial court since arrested and currently under treatment in Karachi hospital.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz issued the decision on petition seeking bail of Majeed on medical grounds.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that his treatment was not possible in Karachi hospital and he should be allowed to get medical facility abroad. However, the NAB opposed the request.