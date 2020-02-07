Islamabad High Court dismisses bail petition of fraudulent

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed a pre-arrest bail petition of an accused allegedly involved in cheque fraud case

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a bail petition of Dr. Aamir Rasheed and dismissed the his case. After this, the accused had been arrested from the court premises.

The petitioner's lawyer Basharratullah Khan stated in his plea that several cases had been registered against Dr Aamir for committing forgery in various police stations. The accused had been involved in fraud of worth Rs millions of rupees.

The lawyer stated that the accused had inked fake signatures on nine cheques and committed fraud to the people.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also produced forensic report regarding fake signatures of the accused after this the bench dismissed the bail petition of Dr Aamir.