Islamabad High Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Accused In Osama Satti Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:56 PM

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a post arrest bail petition of police personnel in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a post arrest bail petition of police personnel in Osama Satti murder case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by police driver Shakeel Ahmed.

After listening arguments from two sides, the court maintained the decision of anti terrorism court and dismissed the appeal of the accused for post arrest bail.

It may be mentioned here that the accused Shakeel Ahmed was nominated in Osamat Satti murder case. Earlier, the ATC had dismissed his bail petition and the accused had challenged the decision before IHC.

