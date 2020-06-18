Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday dismissed the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Barrister Shahnawaz Ranjha against call up notices issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday dismissed the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Barrister Shahnawaz Ranjha against call up notices issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court directed the petitioner to approach the relevant court as the matter did not fall into its jurisdiction.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision on case.

The petitioner had named NAB and additional director general Lahore as respondents in the case.

The petitioner said NAB had issued call up notices to summon him in person. He prayed the court to order NAB to record his statement through video link.