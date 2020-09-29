UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Dismisses Bureaucrats Petition Against Promotion Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petitions of bureaucrats against the promotions of officers under Civil Servant Promotion Rules (BPS 18 to 21) 2019 and declared the recommendations of Central Selection Board as unbiased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petitions of bureaucrats against the promotions of officers under Civil Servant Promotion Rules (BPS 18 to 21) 2019 and declared the recommendations of Central Selection Board as unbiased.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz announced the judgment on a petition filed by officers of the Federal Board of Revenue, Customs, Police and Central Board of Revenue, challenging the recommendations of the Central Selection Board for promotions of bureaucrats under new rules.

The court declared that the new promotion rules had been framed in transparent manner. It added that the recommendations of the central selection board for promotions were found impartial and unbiased.

It may be mentioned here that CCPO Lahore Umer Sheikh was also included in the petitioners' list. The establishment division had adopted the stance that Umer Sheikh's promotion could not be allowed due to his negative performance report.

