ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a case against the appointment of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The nine pages judgment, authored by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said the petitioner had not submitted any material which could prove the interference of Shahzad Akbar into the affairs of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Constitution permitted the president to appoint maximum five advisers on the advise of prime minister, the decision said, adding the prime minister was authorized to recommend anyone for the post.

It further said there was no criteria or qualification required for the appointments as advisers, adding the advisers could become part of the parliamentary proceedings but could not be entitled for casting the votes.

The decision said the court expected from Shahzad Akbar that he would perform his duties as an adviser to the prime minister being in the constitutional parameters.

This was not the proper platform to challenge his appointment as head of 'Asset Recovery Unit' the verdict said adding it should be taken up in the apex court.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this bench had reserved its decision on maintainability of the case against Shahzad Akbar after listening arguments from the petitioner's lawyer.