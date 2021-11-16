Islamabad High Court dismisses case regarding sugarcane price

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to fix the same rates of sugarcane in Punjab and Sindh, while declaring the plea non maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to fix the same rates of sugarcane in Punjab and Sindh, while declaring the plea non maintainable.

The court asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for the relief.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by farmer Muhammad Ismail.

The chief justice remarked that such matters should be dealt by provinces instead of raising objections before courts.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to served notices to respondents regarding the rates of sugar in the country.

On the query of bench, the lawyer said the provinces were authorized to fix the rates of sugar. To this, the chief justice observed that there was neither sugarcane crops in Federal capital nor it had the offices of sugar price commissioners.

The court subsequently dismissed the case and asked the petitioner to approach relevant forum.