Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea against PML-N leaders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a contempt of court petition against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N leaders declaring it non-maintainable

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case along with the objections of Registrar Office.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Ali Ijaz Butter informed the court that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief had been giving statements against judges on the social media.

Justice Kayani asked that whether they had mentioned the IHC court anywhere, and then directed the petitioner to approach the top court and the Lahore High Court as he was referring their statements about them.

The court asked as the petitioner also belonged to Lahore why he had approached the IHC while ignoring the forums in his city.

Justice Kayani dismissed the petition declaring it non-maintainable.