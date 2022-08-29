UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Contempt Plea Against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with regard to the return of the latter to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with regard to the return of the latter to Pakistan.

The IHC, in its order, stated it had been admitted that the name of respondent Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) pursuant to the decision of the Federal Cabinet subject to certain conditions.

Admittedly, the removal of the name from the ECL was not pursuant to an order or direction passed by any court, it added.

The order said the conditions imposed by the Federal Cabinet were challenged before the LHC (Lahore High Court), and they were suspended and modified vide an interim order, dated 16.11.2019.

"It appears that the said order was never challenged either by the Federal Government nor the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and, therefore, it stood implemented," the IHC observed.

It noted that "since the petition wherein interim order, dated 16.11.2019 was passed, is pending before LHC, therefore, this court has no jurisdiction to entertain the petition in hand nor to grant the prayers sought therein." "The petitioner after arguing the matter at length has stated that he does not press the petition so that he may approach the competent forum," it added and dismissed the petition.

Earlier, Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who took up the petition for hearing along with the objections raised by the Registrar Office, remarked that how the court should proceed with contempt of court on the petition which had not yet been decided and the interim order had also not been challenged.

Petitioner Zafar Ali Shah Advocate, in his petition, adopted the stance that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad with the LHC's permission, while his brother Shehbaz Sharif had submitted an affidavit to guarantee his return. The former prime minister had been declared absconder in many cases by the courts, he added.

He prayed the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against PM Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif, and also issue orders for the latter's return to the country.

The chief justice remarked that the then government did not approach the court where the relevant appeals were pending.

The lawyer said a writ was filed to the LHC on which an order was passed. The court said that it was an interim order, after which the petition was still pending.

The chief justice said,"We will have dismissed this petition with an exemplary fine, but you are a senior lawyer, so we are not going in that direction."After this, the court reserved decision on maintainability of the case and later dismissed the same.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Fine Same May 2019 Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Imran attempts to sabotage IMF economic bailout: B ..

Imran attempts to sabotage IMF economic bailout: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

36 seconds ago
 EU Commission President Says Bloc Preparing New Fi ..

EU Commission President Says Bloc Preparing New Financial Aid to Ukraine

38 seconds ago
 P&SHD to provide 100,000 malaria testing kits to f ..

P&SHD to provide 100,000 malaria testing kits to flood-hit districts

3 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail assures KP of full support, cooperat ..

Miftah Ismail assures KP of full support, cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Madagascar police kill 14, injure 28 after albino ..

Madagascar police kill 14, injure 28 after albino kidnapping: sources

3 minutes ago
 CII chairman for paying Zakat in advance to help f ..

CII chairman for paying Zakat in advance to help flood-affected people

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.