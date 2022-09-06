UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Contempt Plea Against Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea against Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a contempt petition against PTI's leader Fawad Chaudhry regarding his statements against the judiciary.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by petitioner Saleemullah Khan Advocate.

He produced the transcript of Fawad Chaudhry's speeches and adopted the stance that the PTI leader had given malicious statement about Additional & Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The lawyer said that the PTI leader had stated that the contempt of court proceeding was not possible against Imran Khan owing to his (supposed) popularity.

In addition, Fawad Chaudhry had given statements about the entire judiciary including the chief justice.

The petitioner prayed to the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against PTI's former minister.

To a query of the bench, the lawyer said that action should be taken against Fawad Chaudhry on criminal contempt.

The court remarked that on the basis of political statements or criticism on judgments, contempt of court proceeding couldn't be initiated.

The matter was already pending before the larger bench of this court, the judge said.

The court declared the petition as non-maintainable and dismissed the same.

