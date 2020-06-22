UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Dismisses Cynthia's Petition Against Lower Court Order

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses Cynthia's petition against lower court order

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed the petition challenging the lower court order for registering a first information report (FIR) against American citizen Cynthia D Ritchie after conducting an inquiry regarding her controversial remarks against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed the petition challenging the lower court order for registering a first information report (FIR) against American citizen Cynthia D Ritchie after conducting an inquiry regarding her controversial remarks against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on petition filed by the American citizen who appeared before the court along with his lawyer Imran Feroz.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice said the lower court had only ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct inquiry into the matter rather to register an FIR.

The lawyer said the petitioner had challenged decision of the lower court.

To this, the bench said it could not interfere into the inquiry of any institution. The court said it would not view the merits of the case, adding the lower court had not ordered to register an FIR against Cynthia.

After this, the court reserved its judgment and later on dismissed the case.

The court ordered the FIA to continue inquiry against Cynthia D Ritchie in accordance of the law as the department had authority for investigation even without the court orders.

It further said the court would expect from FIA to continue its job without influencing any court observation.

