Islamabad High Court Dismisses Disqualification Cases Against Fawad Chaudhry, Asif Zardari

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 04:31 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed disqualification cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that why this court should interfere into the matter when the both were elected by the public of concerned Constituencies. The court remarked that every political party had its social media team and it uses to start trolling if the decision came against them.

The chief justice remarked that then the concern was that our judiciary was at number of 139 in international ranking. This rating was not of only judiciary instead it was about complete governing system of the country, he added.

The court said it had provided the copy of factors to lawyers which were made base of the said rating.

It asked the lawyers to read it out and tell whether it was about only courts.

The court said it had to be viewed the whole system, adding that the political parties should address their conflicts out of courts. Dragging courts in political conflicts was not in favor of public interest, Justice Minallah said.

The court said the judiciary avoids using of its power in such conflict. The court would issue a detailed judgment regarding the dismissal of the disqualification cases later on, it concluded.

It may be mentioned here that tv anchor Sami Ibrahim had filed disqualification case against Fawad Chaudhry while a PTI's leader had moved disqualification petition against Asif Ali Zardari for concealing his New York property from Election Commission of Pakistan.

