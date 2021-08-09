(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday rejected the appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur against reopening of her disqualification case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court, dismissing the intra court appeal, said it was non maintainable. Earlier, a single member bench had already turned down the same case.

Farooq H Naek appeared before the court on behalf his client and informed the court that the ECP had restored Talpur's eligibility case without hearing her and the single bench had ignored various facts in its decision.

He pleaded the court to set aside the decisions.

However, the ECP's lawyer adopted the stance that the appellant was given ample time before reopening her disqualification case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar announced the decision after listening arguments from both the sides at large.

The ECP had reopened the case earlier on the appeal of complainants Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member of Provincial Assembly Arslan Taj and Rabia Azfar Nizami.