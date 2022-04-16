UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses FIR Against Trader

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses FIR against trader

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the money laundering cases on basis of hiding assets as illegal and dismissed FIR against a trader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the money laundering cases on basis of hiding assets as illegal and dismissed FIR against a trader.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a local trader of Rawalpindi Altaf Haider Gondal. The court said that it was necessary to prove 'making of assets through the laundered money.' The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had failed to prove money laundering in case pertaining to hiding assets.

The court said that 2010 Act was passed to stop money laundering and funding for terrorism. The money laundering was a punishable crime under section-4 of the act.

The court noted that the first information report (FIR) was registered on June 29, 2021, which alleged the petitioner only for hiding his assets. It further said that making a money laundering case against the accused in this context was misuse of powers.

The court also ordered to dismiss the FIR registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Money June FIR FBR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

3 minutes ago
 More rain lashes South Africa's flood-ravaged sout ..

More rain lashes South Africa's flood-ravaged southeastern region

3 minutes ago
 Macron talks up green credentials ahead of French ..

Macron talks up green credentials ahead of French election

3 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute to Deputy Speaker Dost ..

Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute to Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari for holding session cou ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister congratulates newly elected Punjab ..

Chief Minister congratulates newly elected Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

15 minutes ago
 Relevant depts directed to take precautionary meas ..

Relevant depts directed to take precautionary measures in wake of likely thunder ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.