Islamabad High Court Dismisses Gilani's ICA Against Chairman Senate Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed an intra court appeal of ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani against chairman elections' polls and up held the decision of single member bench

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict which was reserved last day.

The court in its judgment gave references of referendum of former president Gen. (reted) Pervaiz Mushraf, Gen Ziaul Haq and others. The court said that chairman senate elections were not challenged before the concerned forum earlier. No any decision was come from Speaker national assembly, chairman senate or deputy chairman senate.

The inquiry of the matter was also not conducted.

The chairman senate's elections were not only conducted but also seen as fairly. The elections were transparent and free from corruption.

The court said that the petitioner could file a resolution in senate if he thinks there was a rigging in the polls. It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench had also terminated the case and declared it non-maintainable. Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had challenged the rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate polls by the presiding officer.

