Islamabad High Court dismisses ICA against extradition of Pakistani citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed intra-court appeals (ICAs) in a case pertaining to extradition of a Pakistani citizen to the United States allegedly involved in planning an attack in New York City.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Pervaiz announced the decision on the ICAs.

The order stated that the deputy attorney general had informed the court that he was in contact with the US embassy to Pakistan.

The US was ready to provide necessary evidence to the inquiry magistrate against Pakistani citizen Talha Haroon. The matter would be pending before the inquiry magistrate who would be authorized to ask for more proofs against Talha.

A single member bench had stopped the extradition of Talha Haroon and ordered the American investigation officer to appear before the inquiry magistrate to prove his case.

However, the division bench turned down the order of appearance of investigation officer before the magistrate.