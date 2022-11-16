Islamabad High Court dismisses ICA against Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed the intra-court appeal against the ministership of Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed the intra-court appeal against the ministership of Marriyum Aurangzeb.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz upheld the single bench's verdict of rejecting the petition against Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During the hearing, the court expressed its displeasure on the petitioner Talib Hussain and said that he was wasting the court's time.

The court dismissed the intra-court appeal as inadmissible.

On Tuesday, IHC CJ Aamir Farooq had thrown out the petition challenging the ministership of Marriyum Aurangzeb. The court dismissed the petition after declaring it non-maintainable. The petitioner had challenged the decision before the division bench.

The petitioner had requested that MNAs on reserved seats be banned from joining the cabinet and Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb should also be removed from office.