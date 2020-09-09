UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Petition Against Increase In Toll Tax At M-2

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against increase in toll tax at M-2

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging ten percent increase in toll tax at Islamabad-Lahore motorways and declared it as non maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging ten percent increase in toll tax at Islamabad-Lahore motorways and declared it as non maintainable.

Chief Justice IHC, Athar Minallah conducted hearing in such petition.

Athar Minallah remarked that the petitioner should have raise such matter in Parliament through elected member of his constituency.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice asked the petitioner's lawyer that if his client was a resident of Lahore then he should have filed the case there.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the case.

The petitioner had stated in its plea that the government had increased toll tax from Rs750 to Rs 830 for Lahore to Islamabad for cars and 2510 to Rs2770 for buses.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Islamabad Parliament Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

2 hours ago

Russian deputy energy minister arrested for allege ..

36 seconds ago

Rostec in Talks With Potential Customers on Export ..

37 seconds ago

T20 star Malan faces 'tough' fight to break into E ..

39 seconds ago

Provision of quality, subsidized flour to people, ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.