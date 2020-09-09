Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against increase in toll tax at M-2

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging ten percent increase in toll tax at Islamabad-Lahore motorways and declared it as non maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging ten percent increase in toll tax at Islamabad-Lahore motorways and declared it as non maintainable.

Chief Justice IHC, Athar Minallah conducted hearing in such petition.

Athar Minallah remarked that the petitioner should have raise such matter in Parliament through elected member of his constituency.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice asked the petitioner's lawyer that if his client was a resident of Lahore then he should have filed the case there.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the case.

The petitioner had stated in its plea that the government had increased toll tax from Rs750 to Rs 830 for Lahore to Islamabad for cars and 2510 to Rs2770 for buses.