Islamabad High Court Dismisses Petition Against Deputations In CDA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed against deputation officers in Capital Development Authority while declaring it as non maintainable

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing in the petition moved by Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti challenging the appointments in civic body on deputation basis.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with the petitioner and asked that how many petitions of Bhatti were already pending with his bench.

To this, the petitioner's lawyer said that his client was a journalist professionally to this the chief justice remarked that then the petitioner should have used his forum regarding such matters.

The court observed that it seemed that a dozen of petitions were already pending with this bench filed by Farukh Nawaz Bhatti.

His job was to give news in media instead of lodging cases in the courts, the bench said.

The chief justice asked that what was the interest of petitioner in filing case against CDA's deputation officers.

A journalist should do its own job, the bench said and asked the lawyer that why the court should hear such case.

Justice Minallah remarked that the court required the assistance of lawyers and bar to dispose of already pending cases. Why this petitioner used to file cases always against CDA, he questioned.

The court said that the appointments and postings were the affairs of executive and this court couldn't interfere into it.

After this, the court dismissed the case.

