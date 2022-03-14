Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against recruitment in APP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition challenging the recruitment process in Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict after listening arguments from both the sides at large.

The decision said that the petitioner in this case, had not alleged any foul play on the part of selection.

The court said that classification of intelligible differentia between two sets of people or objects only fall within the domain of the interview penal and the competent authority, who are dealing with the recruitment process, had considered, evaluate the petitioner as well other candidates fairly.

It said that no discrimination has been made by the authority and they had selected best of the best candidates, therefore, petitioner was not permitted to challenge the decision of authority unless he could provide any concrete material or prove his allegations with evidence.

The order said that response submitted by the respondents clearly spells out that out of 1533 applications against 43 posts including 272 applications against the post of reporter (PPS-07), the persons, who had been appointed, were selected in order of the merit, who had achieved the position 1, 2, 4 and 5.

It said that the petitioner got less marks in interview and landed on 12the position in the merit list. The court would not enter into dispute regarding asked questions during interview when the interview committee of the APPC was comprising of Managing Director APPC Mubashir Hasan with five additional members including Deputy Secretary Ministry of Information, Executive Director, Director Digital news APPC, Director HR APPC and Project Director who were the persons of known integrity and repute. Therefore, the case is dismissed, it concluded.