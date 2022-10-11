Islamabad High Court dismisses petition of Javed Latif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif challenging FIRs against him registered on his press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif challenging FIRs against him registered on his press conference.

The court returned the petition declaring it not admissible.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Mian Javed Latif against FIRs registered in various cities of the country.

Javed Latif's counsel argued that his client had addressed a press conference in Islamabad but the FIRs were registered in Peshawar and Lahore.

At this, the chief justice instructed the lawyer to approach the Lahore High Court if the FIR was registered in its jurisdiction.

The lawyer said the IHC had already stopped FIA actions against journalists and government officials. The chief justice observed that how this court could serve notice to a police station of Lahore.

After this, the court dismissed the case while declaring it non-maintainable.