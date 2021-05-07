UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Dismisses Petition Of Private Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order pertaining to dismissing of a petition filed by private schools association challenging the reduction of students' fee by PEIRA in wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order pertaining to dismissing of a petition filed by private schools association challenging the reduction of students' fee by PEIRA in wake of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issues a seven-page judgment regarding maintainability of the case. The order stated that Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) had issued a notification directing the private schools to reduce 20 percent fee from the month of April till the opening of schools.

However, the notification was challenged by the private schools' association.

The order further said that this court was not the relevant forum for this case, adding that NCOC was responsible to take policy decision in wake of COVID-19 spread.

This petition was not maintainable as this court couldn't interfere into policy matters, it added and dismissed the case subsequently.

