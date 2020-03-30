Islamabad High Court dismisses petition seeking inquiry on COVID-19 spread

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking to form a judicial commission to identify the reasons and alleged negligence behind the COVID-19 outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking to form a judicial commission to identify the reasons and alleged negligence behind the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this was the high time to maintain unity when the country was facing a big crisis in shape of novel coronavirus spread. The division in society was not in the interest of petitioner and this court, he observed.

Justice Minallah said the fight against this menace could be won with unity in the nation's ranks and forgetting the mutual conflicts. After this, the court dismissed the case.

The IHC order read that this was not an appropriate time to distract the attention of officials from the measures being taken against coronavirus spread. It stated that this petition couldn't be heard in public interest to avoid unnecessary conflicts in emergency situation.

The three pages judgment stated that the Federal and provincial governments were working efficiently against the COVID-19 spread to protect the citizens. It was duty of everyone to show responsibility at this extraordinary time of trial, it further said.

The order said that the court couldn't direct an inquiry into the matter under Article 199 of the Constitution. Now it was more important that trust should be shown on state institutions, it maintained.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had requested the court to also inquire the role of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) in the matter. The bench had served notices in the previous hearing to Bukhari and other respondents.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition and later turned it down. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokher appeared before the bench on the behalf of the federation.