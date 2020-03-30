UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Inquiry On COVID-19 Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition seeking inquiry on COVID-19 spread

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking to form a judicial commission to identify the reasons and alleged negligence behind the COVID-19 outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking to form a judicial commission to identify the reasons and alleged negligence behind the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this was the high time to maintain unity when the country was facing a big crisis in shape of novel coronavirus spread. The division in society was not in the interest of petitioner and this court, he observed.

Justice Minallah said the fight against this menace could be won with unity in the nation's ranks and forgetting the mutual conflicts. After this, the court dismissed the case.

The IHC order read that this was not an appropriate time to distract the attention of officials from the measures being taken against coronavirus spread. It stated that this petition couldn't be heard in public interest to avoid unnecessary conflicts in emergency situation.

The three pages judgment stated that the Federal and provincial governments were working efficiently against the COVID-19 spread to protect the citizens. It was duty of everyone to show responsibility at this extraordinary time of trial, it further said.

The order said that the court couldn't direct an inquiry into the matter under Article 199 of the Constitution. Now it was more important that trust should be shown on state institutions, it maintained.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had requested the court to also inquire the role of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) in the matter. The bench had served notices in the previous hearing to Bukhari and other respondents.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition and later turned it down. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokher appeared before the bench on the behalf of the federation.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister May Islamabad High Court From Unity Foods Limited Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

6 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

33 seconds ago

No Pakistani passengers in transit at any airports ..

35 seconds ago

Tablighi centre declared quarantine center; 3 foun ..

37 seconds ago

Putin Says Russia Managed to Prevent Significant G ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.