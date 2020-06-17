UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Action Against Tax Evaders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:38 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition of a citizen seeking FBR's action against 'benami accounts' and tax evaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition of a citizen seeking FBR's action against 'benami accounts' and tax evaders.

The court observed that the petitioner had given an application to Federal board of Revenue (FBR), which itself would view the matter in accordance with law.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition filed by a citizen Tufail Khan.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client had given an application to FBR but no action had been taken against the tax evaders.

To this the chief justice remarked that his court couldn't pass an order on the basis of assumptions. Justice Minallah said let the FBR do its job.

The bench asked the lawyer that whether there was any personal interest of his client involved in this matter, to which the counsel answered in 'no'.

The court noted that the petitioner had not named the people against whom this petition was moved. The bench, subsequently, dismissed the case while declaring it as non maintainable.

