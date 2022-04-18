UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Issuance Of Passport To Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against issuance of diplomatic passport to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while declaring it as non-maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against issuance of diplomatic passport to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while declaring it as non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen regarding the matter.

The petition adopted the stance that Nawaz Sharif was convicted and awarded imprisonment sentence in NAB reference. He had also been declared absconder due to continuous absence from court proceedings.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the concern for the arrest of the accused soon after his return.

He also prayed to stop issuance of diplomatic passport to former prime minister.

The chief justice remarked that any absconder didn't deserve for the relief if someone was proclaimed offender then the law would make its own course.

The court noted that the petitioner couldn't produce any notification in favor of his case instead gave references of only some press clipping. The bench subsequently dismissed the case and imposed fine worth Rs5,000 against the petitioner.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Fine Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 6 ..

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23 ..

44 seconds ago
 Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

47 seconds ago
 Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts i ..

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France - Reports

48 seconds ago
 Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyr ..

Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

50 seconds ago
 Rs 12 bln being spent on various development proje ..

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of B ..

5 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested

Kite seller arrested

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.