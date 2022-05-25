UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Senate Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 10:12 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and imposed a fine on the petitioner

Chief Justice Athar Minallah , who heard the case filed by a citizen challenging the oath of Senate chairman, observed that everyone considered the Constitution as a piece of paper.

The chief justice remarked that the Parliament was working under the Constitution and the petitioner should respect it.

The court imposed a fine worth Rs10,000 on the petitioner and dismissed the case while declaring it non-maintainable.

