Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and imposed a fine on the petitioner.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah , who heard the case filed by a citizen challenging the oath of Senate chairman, observed that everyone considered the Constitution as a piece of paper.

The chief justice remarked that the Parliament was working under the Constitution and the petitioner should respect it.

The court imposed a fine worth Rs10,000 on the petitioner and dismissed the case while declaring it non-maintainable.