Islamabad High Court Dismisses Plea Of Kiosks' Owners Against CDA Operation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea of kiosks' owners against CDA operation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging an ongoing operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for demolishing illegal kiosks in Islamabad city and declared the action as lawful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging an ongoing operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for demolishing illegal kiosks in Islamabad city and declared the action as lawful.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment which was reserved earlier by an IHC bench on a petition filed by owners of 485 kiosks in Federal capital against action of civic body.

During last hearing, Additional Legal Advisor CDA Adil Uzair Qazi submitted the master plan and details of 485 kiosks set up in various areas of the city.

The bench remarked that the CDA neither had made rules for allotment of kiosks nor got approvals from its board regarding it.

CDA's legal counsel pleaded that there were no kiosk included in master plan of federal capital, adding that an operation against encroachment was initiated in compliance of Supreme Court orders.

After hearing arguments from both sides at large, the bench reserved the judgment and finally dismissed the petition whiling announcing its verdict.

