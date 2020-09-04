UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Re-opening Of Educational Institutions

Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:47 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking re-opening of educational institutions closed by the government due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking re-opening of educational institutions closed by the government due to COVID-19.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing in a petition filed by private educational institutions seeking opening of educational institutions.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client had approached the relevant forum on directions of IHC which were issued in a previous petition but no action was taken in this regard.

He maintained that the government didn't seem serious in opening of private schools in normal routine.

The chief justice remarked that court couldn't pass a judgment on basis of assumptions. "Such important matter of public interest could not be ignored by the executives", the CJ remarked.

He observed that the court couldn't interfere into policy matters as only executive had the authority to take decisions in this regard.

After this, the bench dismissed the petition declaring it as not maintainable.

