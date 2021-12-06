UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Rana Shamim's Name On ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to place the name of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim in exit control list (ECL).

The court declared the plea as non maintainable and said it was the prerogative of Federal government to place someone in ECL.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah firstly reserved the decision after listening arguments from petitioner lawyer and later dismissed the case.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the lawyer that how could he become a party in a contempt of court case to this the advocate said he had complete information about ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar.

Justice Minallah remarked the contempt of court was this court's own matter. Raye Muhammad Nawaz Kharal Advocate requested the court to add the name of Rana Shamim in ECL as he could flee abroad and the whole exercise would gone wasted. The court reserved the decision and later dismissed the case.

The court order said no a third party could become part of the case as it was between court and the concerned person.

