UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismisses PTI Plea Against Acceptance Of 11 MNAs' Resignations

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Islamabad High Court dismisses PTI plea against acceptance of 11 MNAs' resignations

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the acceptance of resignations of its 11 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) by the NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the acceptance of resignations of its 11 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) by the NA speaker.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, also declared the notification issued by the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri with regard to the acceptance of PTI MNAs' resignations as illegal.

The acting NA speaker NA had committed an illegal act and also violated the court's decision, he added.

Rejecting the PTI's request to form a larger bench on the matter, CJ Minallah observed that the court could not interfere into the affairs of parliament.

The (incumbent) NA speaker had satisfied himself over the resignations of 11 members of PTI before approving the same and the had no authority to examine the standard of his (speaker's) satisfaction, he noted.

Chief Justice Minallah questioned whether it was not the responsibility of MNAs to perform their duties of representing the public until their resignations were approved. "There is a need to change our thinking to respect the parliament," he said.

The court suggested the PTI MNAs to appear before the NA speaker in person to verify their resignations.

The chief justice asked whether the acting NA speaker (Qasim Suri) had verified the resignations by summoning members individually.

He observed that the IHC court had given a verdict in 2015 regarding the method of acceptance of (legislators') resignations and instructed the PTI lawyer to read it.

As per the constitution, it was the responsibility of an elected member to serve the people of his c her constituency for a period of five years.

Earlier, NA speaker's counsel Irfan Qadir pleaded that the then acting speaker Qasim Suri had taken the decision of accepting the resignations to avoid no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said he was not criticizing anybody but one person was contesting election in nine Constituencies.

Additional Attorney General Munwar Dogal and Irfan Qadir also submitted written comments to the court.

PTI's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that the NA speaker had adopted a 'pick and choose' policy in the acceptance of MNAs' resignations, as only 11 out 123 resignations were accepted.

The constitution had given several grounds to dissolve the National Assembly on the prime minister's recommendation, he added.

He also prayed the court to form a larger bench to hear the case, which was rejected by the bench.

After the lawyers concluded their arguments, the court dismissed the petition, and asked the PTI members to appear before speaker for verification of their resignations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Lawyers Same 2015 Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

RPO inaugurates water filtration plant

RPO inaugurates water filtration plant

1 minute ago
 US Marshals Say 'Fat' Leonard Francis Wanted After ..

US Marshals Say 'Fat' Leonard Francis Wanted After Escape Weeks Before Sentencin ..

1 minute ago
 CTD arrests street criminal from Metroville

CTD arrests street criminal from Metroville

1 minute ago
 Rally held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pak A ..

Rally held in Quetta to show solidarity with Pak Army

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Su ..

Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Supplies to Thailand - Lavrov

9 minutes ago
 Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitatio ..

Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitation, development works

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.