Islamabad High Court Dispose Of Case Pertaining To Chairman PTV Appointment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

Islamabad High Court dispose of case pertaining to chairman PTV appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termed the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Television (PTV) Naeem Bukhari against the guidelines of Supreme Court (SC) and disposed of a case against it.

The court instructed the Federal government to make new appointment keeping in view the SC direction. The old name could also be reconsidered in procedure of new appointment but it would be necessary to mention reasons for giving any age relaxation, it further said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the appointment of Chairman ptv Naeem Bukhari.

The lawyer of Naeem Bukhari apprised the court that the authority had clubbed the matter of managing director PTV with the order of IHC in this case.

He said that this bench had ordered the ministry on January 14, to send a new summary for the appointment but it was not done.

Chief Justice remarked that the court used to demonstrate tolerance in passing any order in some cases. After this, the court disposed of the case.

