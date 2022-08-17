UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Disposed Of Plea To Set Up Afghan 'kachi Basti' In The Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition against setting up of a slum area at a green belt for Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition against setting up of a slum area at a green belt for Afghan nationals.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen.

The petitioner had named Ministry of Interior, Foreign Office, IGP Islamabad and Capital Development Authority (CDA) as respondents.

The petitioner adopted the stance that more than four hundred Afghan families illegally entered Pakistan after America left the country.

The Afghan nationals had set up their residences at a green belt in Sector F-6 Islamabad.

The petition said that the Afghan nationals had claimed that they were promised to be given American visas.

They were of the fear that they could be killed if they return to Afghanistan without being given a chance of fair trial.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents to evacuate the green belt.

The court observed that it would issue directives in this regard and dispose of the petition.

