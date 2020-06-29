UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Bail Petition On Withdrawal Of Akram Durrani's Arrest Warrant

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:17 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of bail petition on withdrawal of Akram Durrani's arrest warrant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday disposed of an interim bail petition of former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew his arrest warrant and ordered not to harass the petitioner.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani announced the judgment on bail petition of JUI-F leader and former federal minister.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB Prosecutor Barrister Rizwan apprised the court that his department had withdrawn the arrest warrant against the petitioner.

To this, Durrani's Lawyer Kamran Murtaza pleaded that the NAB had previously stated that it would not arrest his client but later arrest warrant was issued against him.

He said it was the authority of NAB to issue arrest warrant but it should inform before at least ten days.

The bench asked the NAB whether it used to issue a call up notice to any accused before issuance of arrest warrant.

To this the prosecutor answered in yes.

He said NAB investigation was delayed due to spread of COVID-19 and no new call up notice had been served to Durrani so far.

After this, the court disposed of the petition.

