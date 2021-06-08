Islamabad High Court disposes of bail plea of Qaim Ali Shah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of interim bail petition of former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah after the statement of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of interim bail petition of former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah after the statement of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor informed the court that investigation against Mr. Shah is continued therefore there is no need of his arrest at this stage investigation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farook heard the case filed by Qaim Ali Shah.

Qaim Ali Shah informed the bench that the is 85 year old and fully cooperating with investigation team into the matter.

NAB official told the court that the bureau did not issue the arrest warrants against former CM Sindh.

The court latter disposed of the petition after the statement of NAB.

Meanwhile, a division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted bails to three accused in mega money laundering reference including Hussain Lawai, Talha Raza and Umair Ahmed.

The court accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs one millions each.