Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Case Against Forced Labor

Published February 03, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a case against forced labor at 'bricks' kilns' in federal capital after the statement of district administration

The court was told that Chief Commissioner ICT had issued orders for the bricks kilns.

Amicus curiae Adnan Randhawa Advocate informed the court that the two points had been raised in a report prepared by chief commissioner.

First it proposed to declare an affidavit from the brick kiln as compulsory for not taking forced labor while the second was for legislation.

The court said that the case would be restored automatically if any complaint regarding the forced labor was received in capital.

After this, the court disposed of the case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the aforesaid case.

