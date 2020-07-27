UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Case Seeking Opening Of Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:58 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking opening of schools

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed private schools to approach the relevant forum for opening of educational institutions of federal capital and disposed of the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed private schools to approach the relevant forum for opening of educational institutions of Federal capital and disposed of the case.

Chief justice remarked that the court couldn't interfere into administrative affairs as it was responsibility of federal government. The elected government was answerable to people and it would decide the matter keeping in view the current situation.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by a private school seeking opening of schools which were closed earlier due to coronavirus outbreak.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the educational institutions were closed in federal capital for several months due to COVID-19 while the school owners were facing hardships.

He said that his client had given application to Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) in this regard but nothing availed.

The chief justice asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum through the platform of their association rather than seeking individual relief. He observed that it was impossible that the government was not taking attention towards it.

Not only schools but the students were also suffering due to the closer of educational institutions, he remarked. The court, subsequently disposed of the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

29 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

52 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

15 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

15 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Omar Ayub

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.