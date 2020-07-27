Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking opening of schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed private schools to approach the relevant forum for opening of educational institutions of federal capital and disposed of the case

Chief justice remarked that the court couldn't interfere into administrative affairs as it was responsibility of federal government. The elected government was answerable to people and it would decide the matter keeping in view the current situation.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by a private school seeking opening of schools which were closed earlier due to coronavirus outbreak.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the educational institutions were closed in federal capital for several months due to COVID-19 while the school owners were facing hardships.

He said that his client had given application to Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) in this regard but nothing availed.

The chief justice asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum through the platform of their association rather than seeking individual relief. He observed that it was impossible that the government was not taking attention towards it.

Not only schools but the students were also suffering due to the closer of educational institutions, he remarked. The court, subsequently disposed of the petition.