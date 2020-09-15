UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Disposes Of CDA Daily Wage Employees' Plea

Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of a plea pertaining to the regularization of Capital Development Authority's (CDA) daily wager employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of a plea pertaining to the regularization of Capital Development Authority's (CDA) daily wager employees.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and forwarded it to CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed with a direction.

The chief justice remarked that the law of civic body was silent about regularization of the CDA daily wager employees.

The CDA's counsel said the civic agency followed the policy, which were formulated in that regard.

Athar Minallah observed that daily wage employees in the CDA were not recruited under the competitive process.

The counsel said initially, the CDA gave approval for regularization of petitioner and then took it back.

The CJ asked whether the CDA had done anything in efficient manner so far.

Athar Minallah remarked that the civic agency had put the city's entire master plan at stake by allowing illegal constructions across the city.

