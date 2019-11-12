UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Contempt Of Court Case Against Chairman CDA

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of contempt of court case against Chairman CDA

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday disposed of a contempt of court case against Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday disposed of a contempt of court case against Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmad.

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard the contempt of court case against Chairman CDA over misinterpreting the court order.

At the outset of hearing, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmad accepted the responsibility for misinterpreting the court order and sought unconstitutional apology from the bench.

The court directed the Chairman CDA to publish the correction.

Justice Amir Farooq asked the chairman CDA what order the court has passed.

Amir Ali Ahmad replied that the court did not pass the order that appeared in the advertisement.

Justice Aamir Farooq directed the CDA to publish advertisement in the newspapers in this regard.

The Chairman CDA said that whoever made a mistake, he take full responsibility as head of the civic body.

He said that he would also investigate the error in the advertisement.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Amir Ali Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

10 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Chief of Staff meets with Indonesian officials

10 minutes ago

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

1 hour ago

Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents in Fais ..

13 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.