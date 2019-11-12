Islamabad High Court disposes of contempt of court case against Chairman CDA

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday disposed of a contempt of court case against Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmad

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard the contempt of court case against Chairman CDA over misinterpreting the court order.

At the outset of hearing, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmad accepted the responsibility for misinterpreting the court order and sought unconstitutional apology from the bench.

The court directed the Chairman CDA to publish the correction.

Justice Amir Farooq asked the chairman CDA what order the court has passed.

Amir Ali Ahmad replied that the court did not pass the order that appeared in the advertisement.

Justice Aamir Farooq directed the CDA to publish advertisement in the newspapers in this regard.

The Chairman CDA said that whoever made a mistake, he take full responsibility as head of the civic body.

He said that he would also investigate the error in the advertisement.