Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Former Interior Minister's Brother's Bail Plea

Wed 26th February 2020

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday disposed of an interim bail petition of Mustafa Kamal, the brother of former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, after the submission of an affidavit by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ghulam Azam Qamber conducted the hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of Mustafa Kamal.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that his department had submitted an affidavit on the directives of this bench.

The petitioner's counsel Tariq Jahangir pleaded that the NAB had given this statement that no arrest warrants had been issues against his client so far.

He said NAB could arrest his client tomorrow after submission of this affidavit.

The chief justice said the bench could not hear this case after the statement of NAB. It would be fraud with the court if the NAB arrested the petitioner so early after the affidavit submission, he further said.

The court directed the NAB to ensure implementation on relevant laws and disposed of the petition.

