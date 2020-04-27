Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against school fee reduction

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday disposed of a petition against twenty percent reduction in student fee after sending the matter to Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday disposed of a petition against twenty percent reduction in student fee after sending the matter to Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

The court directed the PEIRA to decide the matter pertaining to reduction of student fee for the months of April and May after listening the stance of private schools association.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing regarding the matter.

Earlier, the IHC had already disposed of another identical petition moved by private schools association and send the matter to PEIRA.