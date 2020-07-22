UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Petition Against Journalist's Alleged Abduction

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition with directions against alleged abduction of senior journalist Matiullah Jan from Islamabad after his safe return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition with directions against alleged abduction of senior journalist Matiullah Jan from Islamabad after his safe return.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressing annoyance over the incident said the responsible wanted to create panic.

The chief justice questioned how anyone could dare to commit this act in police uniform in the presence of capital's police. He said that there would be anarchy in the country if there was no rule of law. The public would perceive that the unknown people were moving with police vehicles in the city, he further said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed informed the court that a first information report pertaining to the incident had been registered against the unknown people to this the chief justice asked that why the sections of Anti Terrorism Act had not been added in it.

The chief justice stated that this was a test case for Islamabad police after the CCTV footage of the incident found.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) said that the journalist could be on roads for protest if the court had not taken timely action. The petitioner's lawyer Jahangir Jadoon requested the court to direct Islamabad police to submit report after conducting investigation into the matter.

The court, however, disposed of the petition. The Aabpara Police Station had registered a case yesterday against some unknown people for abducting Matiullah Jan from sector G-6/III of the federal capital.

