Islamabad High Court disposes of petition regarding missing Faisal Tariq

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Tuesday directed the petitioner to lodge a report with the police regarding her missing brother Faisal Tariq, son of Mian Tariq, main accused in the accountability court judge video scam.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also asked the petitioner to approach Lahore High Court Multan Bench for the recovery of her brother.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah apprised the court that Faisal Tariq had disappeared on July 10 and his last locations were identified in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioner should approach the LHC Multan Bench if the location of missing person was found in Multan.

He also asked the petitioner to submit the report to the police station concerned and approach the court with application of 22A if no report was registered.

The bench then disposed of the petition.